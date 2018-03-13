Trump's Call For A 'Space Force' Makes Him The Laughingstock Of The Galaxy

President Donald Trump thinks the United States should launch a “Space Force,” a branch of the military devoted to wars in space.
“Space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air and sea,” Trump said on Tuesday at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. “We may even have a Space Force, develop another one, Space Force. We have the Air Force, we’ll have the Space Force.”
At first, Trump said he wasn’t serious about the notion.
“Then I said, ‘What a great idea!’ Maybe we’ll have to do that,’” Trump said. “So think of that: Space Force, because we are spending a lot and we have a lot of private money coming in, tremendous.”
He also described the U.S. military as “vital to ensuring America continues to lead the way into the stars.”
For the moment, however, his idea for a Space Force led to much laughter on Twitter: