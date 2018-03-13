Trump's Call For A 'Space Force' Makes Him The Laughingstock Of The Galaxy

President Donald Trump thinks the United States should launch a “Space Force,” a branch of the military devoted to wars in space.

“Space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air and sea,” Trump said on Tuesday at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. “We may even have a Space Force, develop another one, Space Force. We have the Air Force, we’ll have the Space Force.”

At first, Trump said he wasn’t serious about the notion.

“Then I said, ‘What a great idea!’ Maybe we’ll have to do that,’” Trump said. “So think of that: Space Force, because we are spending a lot and we have a lot of private money coming in, tremendous.”

He also described the U.S. military as “vital to ensuring America continues to lead the way into the stars.”

For the moment, however, his idea for a Space Force led to much laughter on Twitter:

I see this in our future. pic.twitter.com/KE91wKnNRx — WhippetRun (@WhippetRun) March 14, 2018

We call it a “Death Star” in my galaxy https://t.co/GqK9E0EzTr — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) March 14, 2018

Breaking: Trump taps Darth Vader to lead his #SpaceForce. pic.twitter.com/ygv81MKonq — Simar (@sahluwal) March 13, 2018

Somewhere @HamillHimself mentally prepares for the inevitable: a phone call from the President*, asking him to lead the new #SpaceForce thanks to his “years of experience fighting bad guys in space” #ImpeachTrump #DumbDonald #TuesdayThoughts — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) March 13, 2018

#spaceforce Trumps gonna put a "laser" on the Moon. He's gonna turn the Moon into a "Death Star" pic.twitter.com/lR7ZXc6a3A — Emae Church (@EmaeChurch) March 13, 2018

I went into a screening to see Isle of Dogs. I came out and we now have a Space Army — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 14, 2018

Of course Trump wants to create a Space Force. He doesn't want any kind of alien entering the U.S. "They're bringing laser swords, they're bringing pod people, they're face huggers and some of them I'm sure are fine extra terrestrials." #spaceforce — Barry Wernick (@BarryWernick) March 13, 2018

Finally. It’s happening. Space Force Commander Newt Gingrich is going to get his laser gun. https://t.co/2Bp3amKdL6 — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) March 14, 2018

NEW video of the policy development process for Trump's #SpaceForce --> pic.twitter.com/Lhr2Y8Yucc — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) March 13, 2018

Trump: "I wanna wage war with Space."

Cabinet: "But why tho"

Trump: "Have you seen the documentaries lately about space? The one with Mark Hamill?"

Cabinet: "...Sir that's Star Wars."

Trump: "See, the war has already started!" #SpaceForce — Alec Comes (@AlecComes) March 13, 2018

You are entering another dimension.

Welcome to The Space Force.



#SpaceForce pic.twitter.com/2m3FLxO1dd — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) March 13, 2018

Right! He saw them do it on Spaceballs and Galaxy Quest, which are at least as fact based as Fox & Friends. — Mike Mullins (@mikeD18mullins) March 13, 2018

No, but seriously, which one of you can fly a spaceship? #SpaceForce pic.twitter.com/XxmecXJj9G — m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) March 13, 2018

So now Trump is SPACE Cadet Bone Spurs?#spaceforce — Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) March 13, 2018

I'm tired of illegal criminal aliens like Sand People and Jawas taking our space jobs! America first! #SpaceForce #BuildThatSpaceWall pic.twitter.com/HEIJaZ2Cgp — C. M. Burns, III (@CMontyBurnsIII) March 13, 2018

Hey @realDonaldTrump, can you join the #Spaceforce if you have bone spurs? Asking for a friend. — Jeff Wernli (@Jeff_Wernli) March 13, 2018