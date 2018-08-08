Tweeters Taunt Donald Trump With ‘Walk Of Fame’ Star Replacement Ideas

Should President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame permanently disappear, whose name should take its spot?
People on Twitter have some suggestions ― and Trump likely will hate all of them.
Trump’s star, placed on the Walk of Fame in 2007 for his work on the Miss Universe pageant, has been repeatedly vandalized since his election. The West Hollywood city council this week called on officials to permanently remove Trump’s star because of his divisive rhetoric.
On Tuesday, one person on Twitter asked people to “reply with the name of the person you think deserves a star to replace Trump’s.”
The replies came thick and fast, with almost all trolling Trump in one way or other.
Rosie O’Donnell, with whom Trump has been engaged in a decade-long feud, was a wildly popular choice:
As was the late “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher, who was a vocal critic of Trump.
For the record, Fisher had already been endorsed by “Star Wars” costar Mark Hamill, also a frequent Trump critic:
CNN host Don Lemon, who Trump attacked over Twitter on Friday, was also nominated.
So was CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, who was last week heckled at a Trump rally:
Former President Barack Obama was a popular choice:
As was special counsel Robert Mueller, who is probing Russian interference in the 2016 election to help Trump win:
NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who invoked Trump’s wrath by protesting systemic racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem before games, was also named:
Michael Avenatti, the attorney for former porn star Stormy Daniels (with whom Trump is alleged to have had an affair), was put forward:
And, of course, NBA superstar LeBron James, who Trump blasted via Twitter last week, was proposed: