Tweeters Taunt Donald Trump With ‘Walk Of Fame’ Star Replacement Ideas

Should President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame permanently disappear, whose name should take its spot?

People on Twitter have some suggestions ― and Trump likely will hate all of them.

Trump’s star, placed on the Walk of Fame in 2007 for his work on the Miss Universe pageant, has been repeatedly vandalized since his election. The West Hollywood city council this week called on officials to permanently remove Trump’s star because of his divisive rhetoric.

On Tuesday, one person on Twitter asked people to “reply with the name of the person you think deserves a star to replace Trump’s.”

Should the @realDonaldTrump Star in the Hollywood Walk Of Fame be permanently removed?



Reply with the name of the person you think deserves a star to replace tRump's star.



Go!



😂 — ᘜεɱ Ꮛℓεαɳσ૨™💎 (@Lady_Star_Gem) August 6, 2018

The replies came thick and fast, with almost all trolling Trump in one way or other.

Rosie O’Donnell, with whom Trump has been engaged in a decade-long feud, was a wildly popular choice:

Rosie Odonnell — Ruth Moore (@RuthAMoore) August 6, 2018

As was the late “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher, who was a vocal critic of Trump.

Carrie Fisher would be my first choice. — Imzadi (@Imzadi121) August 7, 2018

For the record, Fisher had already been endorsed by “Star Wars” costar Mark Hamill, also a frequent Trump critic:

How about replacing it with someone who really earned it? Like @carrieffisher https://t.co/f1XMXanpWP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 6, 2018

CNN host Don Lemon, who Trump attacked over Twitter on Friday, was also nominated.

Don Lemon — Amor7879 (@amorganfloyd13) August 7, 2018

So was CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, who was last week heckled at a Trump rally:

Jim Acosta. — Lynn Cummings (@lynnkcummings) August 7, 2018

Former President Barack Obama was a popular choice:

Not sure they can give a star to Obama but if they could it would send Donny over the edge for real if he was replaced by Barack 😂. — LuvMyRaiders 💋❤️ 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@BritishRaider69) August 7, 2018

As was special counsel Robert Mueller, who is probing Russian interference in the 2016 election to help Trump win:

Mueller — LORELL not-a-bot (@LorellLair) August 6, 2018

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who invoked Trump’s wrath by protesting systemic racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem before games, was also named:

Colin kaepernick — donna forte (@donnaleeforte) August 7, 2018

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for former porn star Stormy Daniels (with whom Trump is alleged to have had an affair), was put forward:

Michael Avenatti — Sheryll Bonness (@SaritaBdeG) August 7, 2018

And, of course, NBA superstar LeBron James, who Trump blasted via Twitter last week, was proposed:

King James — destroyer snipe #GlovesOff (@davidma84882888) August 6, 2018