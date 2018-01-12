Report: Trump Lawyer Paid Porn Actress $130,000 For Silence Just Before Election

A lawyer for President Donald Trump arranged a payment of $130,000 to a former adult film star in October 2016, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal citing sources familiar with the matter.

Michael Cohen, a longtime representative of the Trump Organization, reportedly negotiated a nondisclosure agreement with a lawyer for the woman, Stephanie Clifford, over an encounter that allegedly occurred in 2006.

The deal would have been reached around the same time a leaked recording revealed the now-infamous lewd comments Trump made on the set of “Access Hollywood” in 2005.

The consensual sexual encounter between Trump and Clifford reportedly took place after the pair met at a Lake Tahoe golf tournament in July of that year. In statements sent to The Wall Street Journal, both the White House and Cohen strongly denied any such incident, but made no reference to a payment to Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels.

The report notes that Trump may not have been aware of any payment.

Shortly before the 2016 election, The Wall Street Journal reported that Clifford had been in talks with producers of ABC’s “Good Morning America” to appear on the program and discuss her experience with the then-presidential candidate. According to the report, she cut off contact with ABC.