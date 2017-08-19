Trump Praises Steve Bannon's Return to Breitbart

President Donald Trump on Saturday praised the return of Steve Bannon to Breitbart News a day after Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, was ousted from the White House.

After his departure, Bannon immediately chaired a Friday evening editorial meeting for Breitbart, a conservative site that has given a platform to far-right, nationalist views. He had previously served as the site’s chairman before leaving to run Trump’s campaign last year.

In interviews, Bannon said he would aggressively fight for the president from Breitbart, though he told The Weekly Standard “The Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over.” Bannon told The New York Times he believed in many ways he could fight more effectively for Trump from outside the White House.

Trump tweeted Bannon would be a “tough and smart new voice,” at the site, even though Bannon is credited with helping build it.

Steve Bannon will be a tough and smart new voice at @BreitbartNews...maybe even better than ever before. Fake News needs the competition! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017