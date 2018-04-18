Trump Calls Stormy Daniels Threat Claim 'A Total Con Job'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called Stormy Daniels’ claim that a man threatened her in order to silence her about an affair with Trump “a total con job.”

The president was responding to police sketch of the man released a day earlier.

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said that, in 2011, a man approached her and her young daughter in a parking lot and told her to “forget about this story, leave Mr. Trump alone.”

“Oh it’s a beautiful little girl, would be a shame if something happened to her mom,” Daniels said the man told her.

Wednesday’s tweet was the president’s second direct response to allegations he had a sexual relationship with the adult film star. Earlier this month, he said he was unaware that his personal lawyer Michael Cohen in 2016 paid Daniels $130,000.

Cohen told reporters that he paid Daniels with his own money and that the Trump campaign was not involved.