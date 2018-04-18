Trump Calls Stormy Daniels Threat Claim 'A Total Con Job'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called Stormy Daniels’ claim that a man threatened her in order to silence her about an affair with Trump “a total con job.”
The president was responding to police sketch of the man released a day earlier.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said that, in 2011, a man approached her and her young daughter in a parking lot and told her to “forget about this story, leave Mr. Trump alone.”
“Oh it’s a beautiful little girl, would be a shame if something happened to her mom,” Daniels said the man told her.
Wednesday’s tweet was the president’s second direct response to allegations he had a sexual relationship with the adult film star. Earlier this month, he said he was unaware that his personal lawyer Michael Cohen in 2016 paid Daniels $130,000.
Cohen told reporters that he paid Daniels with his own money and that the Trump campaign was not involved.
The FBI last week raided Cohen’s office and reportedly seized documents related to the payment.
Daniels told “60 Minutes” in March that because of the threat, she signed a nondisclosure agreement in 2016 preventing her from discussing the affair. She’s currently suing Trump over the validity of that agreement. She’s also suing Cohen for defamation.