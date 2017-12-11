Trump Super PAC Gets 12-Year-Old Girl To Interview Roy Moore

A Trump-supporting super PAC arranged to have a 12-year-old girl interview Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore for a campaign video.

The girl, Millie March, is well known in the political sphere for her rampant support of Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign, even though she’s not old enough to vote. The super PAC America First Project, a pro-Trump advocacy group founded by former Breitbart staffers, arranged for March talk to Moore for the campaign spot.

“We decided that we were going to bring Millie to Alabama, after everything that’s happened in this Alabama Senate race up until this point,” says America First Project’s Jennifer Lawrence in the video’s preamble to March’s interviews with Moore and his campaign manager, Rich Hobson. Lawrence adds that the group wanted to bring March to Alabama “to show there is a wide range of people who support Roy Moore.“

Moore has been accused by one woman of sexual assault when she was a teenager and he was in his 30s, and numerous other women have said he pursued and sexually harassed them when they were teens.

March opens her interview at Alabama GOP headquarters by asking Moore whether he’ll support Trump in building a wall between the United States and Mexico.

“I think the military can be used down with the border patrol ... and stop illegal aliens coming across the border,” Moore answered. He added: If we need to stop it permanently, we build the wall, and I think it would be not an inexpensive way to do it.”

March then asked what Moore believes are “the most important issues to the voters of Alabama.” He replied religious liberty, health care, and taxes.

Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations against him. President Donald Trump, who also has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault and sexual harassment, has endorsed Moore, saying: “Roy Moore denies it. That’s all I can say.”