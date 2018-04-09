Trump Condemns 'Sick' Syria Disaster Yet Slams The Door On Countless Refugees

A reported chemical attack this weekend has once again thrust into view the Syrian government’s continued assault on civilians. But while President Donald Trump has called the attack “sick,” he’s the one responsible for denying a safe haven in the United States to the Syrian refugees most in need.

In a series of Sunday tweets, Trump railed against “Animal Assad,” referring to Syrian President Bashar Assad, as well as Russia and Iran, for reportedly backing a chemical attack in a suburb of Damascus that left at least 49 people dead. A similar chemical attack one year ago similarly incensed Trump, prompting him to order a military strike against the Assad regime.

His outrage doesn’t erase the fact that more than 5.6 million Syrians are now registered as refugees. The vast majority are languishing in camps or informal settlements in neighboring countries like Turkey, where more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees are living, and Lebanon, which hosts almost 1 million.

Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

....to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

The U.S. has historically been the global leader in legal pathways to refugee resettlement. Atrocities in Syria prompted President Barack Obama during his last year in office to increase the U.S. refugee resettlement cap from 70,000 per fiscal year to 110,000.

Although Trump’s latest iteration of a travel ban is still under court review, he capped the refugee resettlement quota at 45,000 in October, the lowest in U.S. history. So far this year, the U.S. has resettled 10,876 refugees, according to State Department data. Only 44 of them are Syrian. At this time last year, four times as many refugees had been resettled, 5,935 of whom were Syrian.

Tens of thousands of refugees are already stuck in the resettlement pipeline awaiting an answer from the U.S. government, refugee resettlement agencies have estimated. The administration’s decision in January to impose stricter vetting measures, which will likely slow down processing time, doesn’t help.