Trump Thanks Kanye West For Sticking Up For Him On 'Jimmy Kimmel'

Donald Trump tweeted a grateful thank you to Kanye West for still backing the president in an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
“Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH,” the president tweeted Friday. “Thank you Kanye for your support. It is making a big difference!”
West repeated his controversial support for Trump to Kimmel on Thursday night. In April, West surprisingly showed off a “Make America great again” hat on Twitter and said that, though he didn’t agree 100 percent with Trump’s policies, “the mob can’t make me not love him.”
West wasn’t effusive with his Trump praise on Kimmel. He said his earlier support was less about “policies” than it was about “overcoming fear and doing what you felt — no matter what anyone said — and saying, ’You can’t bully me.” Liberals can’t bully me, news can’t bully me, the hip-hop community, they can’t bully me ... if I’m afraid to be me, I’m no longer Ye. That’s what makes Ye,” he told Kimmel.
“I actually quite enjoy when people are mad at me about certain things,” he added. “Just place the thought out there.”
But Kimmel stopped West dead when the comedian referred to the time the hip-hop star said that “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.” Kimmel added: “It makes me wonder: What makes you think that Donald Trump does” care about black people — “or any people at all?”
West just stared into space, silently, for several seconds, until Kimmel cut to a commercial. West didn’t have an answer after the break.
Trump, meanwhile, got plenty of pushback on Twitter: