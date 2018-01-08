2 Injured In Fire At Trump Tower In New York

A rooftop fire at President Donald Trump’s Trump Tower in New York City injured a firefighter and a civilian Monday morning, officials said.

The New York City Fire Department responded to the electrical blaze around 7 a.m., FDNY spokesman Frank Dwyer told HuffPost. Trump was in Washington at the time.

Injuries were non-life-threatening, and the blaze was declared under control by 8:15 a.m., Dwyer said. More than 70 firefighters responded to the fire ― a standard number for a blaze on the roof of a high-rise building, he said.

The fire started in the building’s rooftop HVAC system, the FDNY tweeted. The cause wasn’t immediately determined.

Trump’s son, Eric, characterized the blaze as “small,” and said it started in a cooling tower.

There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise! https://t.co/xuTmq1GBbj — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 8, 2018

Trump tower on fire! pic.twitter.com/lUnpkc219J — Susan D. Ball (@SusanSball4) January 8, 2018