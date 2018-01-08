U.S. NEWS
2 Injured In Fire At Trump Tower In New York

The rooftop electrical blaze was quickly brought under control.

A rooftop fire at President Donald Trump’s Trump Tower in New York City injured a firefighter and a civilian Monday morning, officials said.

The New York City Fire Department responded to the electrical blaze around 7 a.m., FDNY spokesman Frank Dwyer told HuffPost. Trump was in Washington at the time.

Injuries were non-life-threatening, and the blaze was declared under control by 8:15 a.m., Dwyer said. More than 70 firefighters responded to the fire ― a standard number for a blaze on the roof of a high-rise building, he said. 

The fire started in the building’s rooftop HVAC system, the FDNY tweeted. The cause wasn’t immediately determined. 

Trump’s son, Eric, characterized the blaze as “small,” and said it started in a cooling tower. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

