Trump Suggests Armed Guard Could Have Stopped Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

President Donald Trump on Saturday stated that the mass shooting at a Pennsylvania synagogue had “little to do” with gun control laws, suggesting the “results would have been far better” if there had been “protection inside.”

“This is a case where if they had an armed guard inside ... they would have been able to stop them,” Trump said.

“Maybe there would have been nobody killed except for him, frankly,” he added, referring to the shooter.

A gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as Saturday services began around 9:45 a.m. EST, killing at least eight people, law enforcement officials told NBC News and local station KDKA. The synagogue was located in Squirrel Hill, a neighborhood with a large Jewish community in Pittsburgh.

The gunman exchanged fire with officers and shot three of them, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said at a press conference where he declined to name the number of fatalities.

Trump also said lawmakers should “stiffen up” death penalty laws and bring it “into vogue.”

“When people do this, they should get the death penalty and shouldn’t have to wait years and years,” the president told reporters before departing for the Future Farmers of America convention in Indianapolis.

“Now the lawyers will get involved, and everybody’s going to get involved, and we’ll be 10 years down the line. I think they should stiffen up laws, and I think they should very much bring the death penalty into vogue.”

The president, a staunch supporter of the death penalty, famously took out full-page newspaper ads in 1989 reading “Bring Back The Death Penalty,” referencing a group of teens known as the Central Park Five. The teens were wrongfully convicted of attacking a jogger.

Trump has also pushed for the use of armed guards as an effective deterrent to mass shooters, going so far as to suggest some teachers be armed in schools. Research suggests more guns is not the solution, as many mass shooters expect to die.

The president’s remarks stood in sharp contrast to those made by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, who issued a statement calling for action to prevent future mass shootings.

“We must all pray and hope for no more loss of life. But we have been saying ‘this one is too many’ for far too long. Dangerous weapons are putting our citizens in harm’s way,” Wolf said.

“And in the aftermath of this tragedy, we must come together and take action to prevent these tragedies in the future. We cannot accept this violence as normal,” he added.