Box Truck Blocks Media's View Of Trump Getting 'Back To Work' -- By Golfing

Day after day, CNN’s team of political journalists have set up cameras on the same public road to catch glimpses of President Donald Trump hitting the links at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. But on Wednesday, a white box truck parked right in front of those cameras and blocked the news organization’s view.

While the Secret Service denied that the truck was intentionally placed to obstruct views of Trump, CNN’s Dan Merica pointed out the significance of the vehicle’s placement.

″The president and the White House have tried to obscure the fact that President Trump golfs on a regular basis,” Merica said. “This is a man who ran for president, who criticized President Barack Obama regularly for golfing during his presidency, but that criticism hasn’t continued into the Trump presidency.”

Trump’s latest outing marked the 87th time he has visited one of his golf properties since taking office. It was also his 112th day staying at a Trump-owned property during his presidency, NBC News reported.

The most recent rounds of golf occurred soon after Trump tweeted that he was getting “back to work” after the Christmas holiday.

I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

According to pool reports, Trump arrived at his West Palm Beach golf course at 9 a.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday. The White House would not say if the president was actually golfing.

President Trump has arrived at the Trump International golf course, per pool. WH won’t say if he’s golfing. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) December 27, 2017