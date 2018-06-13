Sanford’s defeat is a political victory for the president, showing his ability to convince a Republican base that worships him to follow his preferences in other races ― even when his endorsement arrives just three hours before the polls close. Trump’s popularity with Republican primary voters has been enough to drive other intra-GOP Trump antagonists, like Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, into retirement.

Sanford is in his second stint representing the 1st District, which includes the Lowcountry and the city of Charleston. He’d earlier held the seat from 1995 to 2001; he won it again in a 2013 special election. (In between, he served two terms as governor.)