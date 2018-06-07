Trump Tweets 'Isn't It Ironic' And Gets Mocked With Alanis Morissette References

It must be tough being Donald Trump these days: You try to tweet about how hard your life is, and all anyone can do is make Alanis Morissette jokes.

That’s the tragedy that befell the president Thursday morning after he griped on Twitter about his upcoming week.

Isn’t it Ironic? Getting ready to go to the G-7 in Canada to fight for our country on Trade (we have the worst trade deals ever made), then off to Singapore to meet with North Korea & the Nuclear Problem...But back home we still have the 13 Angry Democrats pushing the Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018

Sadly, Twitter users couldn’t just let the leader of the free world vent when they saw the president’s tweet began with “Isn’t it Ironic?” ― the key phrase in the iconic hit song off her 1995 album.

Isn't it Ironic? Did Alanis Morissette hack his account? — Surly Stoic (@SurlyStoic) June 7, 2018

Some couldn’t help but do the Twitter version of singing at the top of their lungs.

It's like raaaaaiiinnnn.... onya wedding day.... it's a free riiiide when you've already paid... — Clay “Blockchain” Shentrup 🐝Ⓥ🥑🌐₿ (@ClayShentrup) June 7, 2018

🎵 "It's like raaa-aainnnnnn on your inaugural parade!

It's Manaforrrrrrrrrt violating his terms of bail!

It's Muellerrrrrrrr that you just really hate!

But it doesn't matter, you're guiltyyyyyyy!



Isn't it ironic? Don't ya think?" 🎵

--Alanis Morissette, "Ironic" pic.twitter.com/oZDCzXmUHm — Santa Claus, CEO 🎅🏻 (@SantaInc) June 7, 2018

Others adapted the lyrics slightly.

🎶It's the good advice🎶

(like not hiring Flynn to be national security advisor or listening when the FBI said the Russians would try to infiltrate your campaign)

🎶that you just didn't take🎶 pic.twitter.com/M2iIKKtbez — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) June 7, 2018

Like a small crowd on your Inauguration Day. https://t.co/REbCwTSb3d — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 7, 2018

But others argued that the president’s idea of irony isn’t that ironic.

No. There's nothing ironic about it. That wouldn't have even qualifed as ironic for Alanis. — Phil P. Enguin (@penguinphilsofr) June 7, 2018

And some pointed out the real irony.

Isn’t it ironic that you have managed to insulted one of our greatest allies while you reach out to those who threaten us!! — Tommie (@tommieresults) June 7, 2018

What’s ironic is the Republican Party is in control of all three branches of the government and they can’t pass any legislation that benefits the country as a whole!

Oh, who are we kidding... you don’t know the meaning of the word ironic. — Cricket1971 (@1971Cricket) June 7, 2018

Others were angered by what they perceived as Trump’s cruel streak.

infecting all of political twitter with an alanis morrisette earworm is the worst thing trump has ever done — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 7, 2018

Jesus Christ. First the National Anthem, then God Bless America, and now you're fucking up Alanis Morissette lyrics? You're a god-damned monster! https://t.co/EFJUymGEe2 — Deep State Ice Cube (@klgoldman) June 7, 2018