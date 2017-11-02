Here's Why Trump's Twitter Account Was Deleted For 11 Exhilarating Minutes

President Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, briefly vanished from the internet on Thursday.

Social media users noticed that for a short period of time around 7 p.m. on Thursday night, the page was inaccessible. Given the president’s frequent use of the platform, confusion began to circulate as to why the account might be deleted.

But it was all a simple mistake, Twitter said about an hour later.

“Earlier today @realDonaldTrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee,” the company tweeted. “The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Many of the president’s critics, and even some of his supporters, have decried Trump’s bullying habits on Twitter.

And a number of users criticized Twitter for not suspending the president’s account after he purportedly violated the platform’s user guidelines over what some called a clear threat of violence.

In one tweet, the president threatened that North Korea “won’t be around much longer” if the country’s leadership allowed hostile rhetoric against the United States to continue. North Korea’s government called it a declaration of war.

But Twitter refused to suspend or ban Trump’s account after the incident.