Trump Attacks McCabe, Comey And Mueller Probe In Sunday Tweet Barrage

President Donald Trump once again attempted to dismantle the credibility of former FBI deputy director Andrew G. McCabe and former FBI director James B. Comey in several tweets on Sunday that also questioned the work of special counsel Robert Mueller.

In a post taking aim at McCabe, who was abruptly fired on Friday for making an unauthorized disclosure to the news media, the president questioned the legitimacy of memos that the former FBI official reportedly wrote right after he would have conversations with Trump and Comey.

Leah Millis / Reuters President Donald Trump is continuing to attack the credibility of special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators.

Trump reasoned that he personally never saw McCabe write anything down when they met, so he expressed skepticism about the memos.

“Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me. I don’t believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date,” Trump tweeted.

Mentioning Comey, who has also said that he kept memos before being fired by Trump in May, the president said, “Can we call them Fake Memos?”

Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me. I don’t believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Trump also accused Comey of having lied under oath when questioned by a Senate committee in June about his knowledge of anonymous sources allegedly disclosing information to the media.

“Wow, watch Comey lie under oath to [a senator] when asked ‘have you ever been an anonymous source...or known someone else to be an anonymous source...?’” Trump tweeted.

Comey responded to a similar attack by Trump of his credibility on Saturday, telling the president on Twitter: “The American people will hear my story very soon ... They can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not.”

Pete Marovich via Getty Images Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, seen last June, was abruptly fired on Friday. Sources have since said that he kept contemporaneous memos that detailed his conversations with Trump and former FBI director James Comey.

Trump on Sunday also renewed his attack on Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling and possible ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow. He accused members of Mueller’s team of being politically biased and favoring his 2016 presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton.

“Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans?” he wrote. “Another Dem recently added ... does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION!”

Some members of Mueller’s team in the past donated to Democrats, including former President Barack Obama.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that Mueller’s investigation is tainted because, in the president’s view, it has been driven by a dossier containing unverified accusations against him that was partially funded by Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee. And Trump has made it no secret that he wants the Mueller probe ended.