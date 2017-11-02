Twitter Goes Berserk As @RealDonaldTrump Account Goes Down

Trump’s last tweet before his account went down was a video of himself nominating Jerome Powell to be chairman of the Federal Reserve. The account vanished shortly before 7 p.m. EDT for several minutes with the message: “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!” All 36,300 tweets disappeared. That’s when the partying started.

Those 120 seconds where Donald Trump’s twitter account was gone is as close as you or I will ever get to heaven, baby 🚬😎

Critics have argued that some of the president’s tweets, such as warning that North Korea’s leaders “might not be around much longer,” violate Twitter’s rules, and that his account should be suspended. While some were speculating that Twitter may have taken action to shut down the account, @RealDonaldTrump was suddenly back online. The outage was later blamed on “human error by a Twitter employee.”