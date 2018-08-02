At Pennsylvania Rally, Trump Can't Quite Figure Out What Great Britain Is

"I have great respect for the U.K. United Kingdom. Great respect. People call it Britain. They call it Great Britain. They used to call it England, different parts." (via Fox) pic.twitter.com/IgLQ6CFjzQ

President Donald Trump took a moment during his political rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Thursday night to mention the “great respect” he has for one of the United States’ closest allies ― so much so that he seems unsure of its name.

“I have great respect for the U.K. ― United Kingdom ― great respect,” Trump said. “People call it Britain. They call it Great Britain. They used to call it England ― different parts.”

The president seemed confused by the difference between the U.K., Great Britain and England ― suggesting that the names can be used interchangeably and that one of the names is perhaps out of date.

But the country of England is still called England. Great Britain (also known as Britain) refers to the island made up of the countries England, Scotland and Wales, while the U.K. is a sovereign state comprised of four countries: England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Trump recently returned from an official trip to the U.K. last month in which he visited England and Scotland. He even played golf at his own golf resort in Scotland during his visit.