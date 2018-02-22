POLITICS
02/22/2018 04:31 am ET Updated 10 hours ago

Teachers Slam Trump’s Call For More Guns In Schools: ‘Are You F**king Insane?’

Educators tell the president they want to teach, not shoot.
By Ed Mazza

Teachers are slamming President Donald Trump’s plan to bring more guns into schools by arming 20 percent of educators

“We need solutions that will keep guns out of the hands of those who want to use them to massacre innocent children and educators,” Lily Eskelsen García, president of the National Education Association, told Education Week. “Arming teachers does nothing to prevent that.”

Many teachers have taken to social media to say they don’t want to carry guns, and more than a few pointed out that they were struggling to get funding for basic classroom supplies, much less firearms: 

