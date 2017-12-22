Trump Bemoans War Costs As Pence Promises Afghanistan To 'See This Through'

President Donald Trump on Friday lamented the cost of U.S. wars and vowed to spend more on domestic infrastructure, undercutting a promise his vice president made to Afghan leaders a day earlier.

During a surprise trip to Kabul, Mike Pence told officials, “We’ve been on a long road together, but President Trump made it clear earlier this year that we are with you ... we are here to see this through.”

He reiterated his comments in a tweet Thursday directed at U.S. troops overseas.

As I told our troops in Afghanistan, the Armed Forces of the United States are the world’s greatest force for good. It's because of them freedom has a future in Afghanistan, America, and across the wider world. And I assured them: @POTUS Trump HAS THEIR BACK. pic.twitter.com/oGK1Qeu0ox — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) December 22, 2017

The veep’s tweet came less than an hour after Trump bemoaned that the U.S. had “foolishly spent $7 trillion in the Middle East.”

At some point, and for the good of the country, I predict we will start working with the Democrats in a Bipartisan fashion. Infrastructure would be a perfect place to start. After having foolishly spent $7 trillion in the Middle East, it is time to start rebuilding our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2017