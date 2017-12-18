Trump Drinks Water Like Small Child During Big Speech

President Donald Trump is getting lots of attention for his national security speech on Monday ― and as much for the way he drank water, as for what he said.

Trump reached for a glass of water during his address, and carefully held onto the small cup using both hands.

Trump’s water-sipping is especially ironic considering that he lambasted Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) for the awkward way Rubio grabbed a water glass during his 2013 rebuttal speech to President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address.

Twitter really poured it on in response to Trump’s careful sip:

Can someone please explain to me why President (COUGHbabyhandsCOUGH) Trump needs two hands to drink a glass of water?pic.twitter.com/zsBhcv9fsv#MondayMotivation

via @atrupar — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) December 18, 2017

just an extremely normal way to drink out of a small glass of water pic.twitter.com/GmBbpubBkj — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 18, 2017

#Trump flexed his power today by stealing the soul of his water. pic.twitter.com/BhZ36Xdnde — D.C. Douglas🍸 (@DC_Douglas) December 18, 2017

Trump drinks water like Gollum eats fish https://t.co/g44QEdxKlq — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) December 18, 2017

Trump actually drinking water is almost more awkward than Trump mocking Marco Rubio for drinking water. pic.twitter.com/eMxoEYoHFF — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 18, 2017

Why does Trump look like a raccoon grabbing food when he drinks water? pic.twitter.com/Hf4wMe1V46 — Drake LaRoche (@pro_TEG_y) December 18, 2017

Get you a man (or a woman) who holds you as delicately as Trump holds his water. pic.twitter.com/7aqxyHo02N — April Michelle (@aprilmichelle00) December 18, 2017

Had Trump drank water from a glass before he became President? pic.twitter.com/mLreSQ3U1D — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) December 18, 2017

This is how I tell my 4-year-old to drink water...with both hands so she doesn’t spill it. #Trump #water https://t.co/89ePvJ4vWx — Sonali Shah 📺📻 (@SonaliShah) December 18, 2017