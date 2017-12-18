POLITICS
12/18/2017 08:21 pm ET

Trump Drinks Water Like Small Child During Big Speech

Talk about making a splash.

By David Moye

President Donald Trump is getting lots of attention for his national security speech on Monday ― and as much for the way he drank water, as for what he said.

Trump reached for a glass of water during his address, and carefully held onto the small cup using both hands.

Trump’s water-sipping is especially ironic considering that he lambasted Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) for the awkward way Rubio grabbed a water glass during his 2013 rebuttal speech to President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address.

Twitter really poured it on in response to Trump’s careful sip:

