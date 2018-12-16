Twitter Users Shred Trump For 'Celebrating' The Weekly Standard's Closure

Twitter users have castigated President Donald Trump after he rejoiced at the forthcoming closure of The Weekly Standard.
The conservative magazine, which has been critical of the president, will publish its final issue on Monday.
“The pathetic and dishonest Weekly Standard, run by failed prognosticator Bill Kristol (who, like many others, never had a clue), is flat broke and out of business,” Trump tweeted Saturday. “Too bad. May it rest in peace!”
Many responded to the president’s tweet by reminding him of his own failed business ventures, including Trump Steaks, the Trump Taj Mahal and Trump Vodka.
Others slammed the president for rejoicing in “the joblessness of several fine journalists ten days before Christmas.”
With the president misspelling “smocking” twice last week, many really wanted to know where he learned the word “prognosticator.”