Trump’s Accusers Speak Out And Call For Accountability

This morning at 10:30 am EST / 7:30 am PST, Trump’s accusers will share their stories and call for an investigation into the president’s sexual misconduct in a LIVE press conference on Facebook hosted by Brave New Films.

It’s time to hold Trump accountable for his sexual misconduct. Brave New Film’s viral video 16 Women and Donald Trump has spurred a call for an investigation.

At least 16 women came forward and shared their experiences of being harassed or assaulted by Donald Trump, and they were ignored — their assailant was elected into the highest office of the nation, showing the world that America tolerates inequality and abuse toward women. The on-tape recordings of Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women and the dismissal and lies aimed at his accusers have been insufferable, staggering and traumatizing. We will not be gas lit by Donald Trump and his administration. Enough is enough.

In November, Brave New Films released 16 Women and Donald Trump, which tells the stories of 16 of the women who have publicly reported sexual harassment and assault by Donald Trump. These brave women have all spoken out individually. The video compiled their stories in one place for the first time. Seeing their stories together is incredibly powerful, and damning. It is a punch to the gut.

Without advertising or fake news, the video went viral, reaching over 5 million. Hundreds of thousands have left comments calling for action. The mainstream media picked up on this movement and Trump’s sexual misconduct was once again making headlines.

Clearly, America is outraged. Seventy percent of Americans believe that Congress should investigate President Trump for sexual harassment, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday. In the post-Weinstein era of accountability and the rise of the #MeToo movement, the public is asking, What about Trump?

And now, these brave women are gathering in person to speak out and demand that Congress do its job and appoint an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate Donald Trump’s sexual misconduct.