Maybe Trump Should Stick To Tweeting About Holidays This Year

President Donald Trump spent a lot of 2017 tweeting ― and news outlets spent a lot of time covering his tweets. All the president’s tweets, of course, are not equal ― nor is the public’s reaction to them.

Since last February, the online polling firm YouGov has been asking respondents to rate many of Trump’s tweets on a five-point scale, ranging from “terrible” to “great.” The results suggest that Trump wins the most plaudits when fulfilling the presidency’s more benign roles, such as commemorating historical events, urging caution amid disasters, and celebrating holidays. Personal attacks, on the other hand, tend to go down badly with Democrats and independents, while in many cases getting only tepid support from Republicans.

Trump’s highest-rated tweets overall:

Today we remember the courage and bravery of our troops that stormed the beaches of Normandy 73 years ago. #DDay #Heroes pic.twitter.com/PtGQj3J2cS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

I encourage EVERYONE in the path of #HurricaneIrma to heed the advice and orders of local & state officials! https://t.co/AQmawTpZs0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

Today, we gathered in the East Room to pay tribute to the HEROES whose courageous actions under fire saved so many lives in Alexandria, VA. pic.twitter.com/it52TkLsye — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2017

Trump’s lowest-rated tweets overall:

I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.He's not smart enough to run for president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Trump’s highest-rated tweet among Democrats:

Trump also saw some of his most positive job-approval numbers last year for his handling of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Trump’s lowest-rated tweet among Democrats:

Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2017

Trump’s highest-rated tweet among Republicans:

Thank you to the BRAVE servicemen & women who have served, and continue to serve the United States- our true HEROES! #ArmedForcesDay https://t.co/5Kkh0PYs5A — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2017

Other tweets thanking the military, police officers, and first responders also scored well with the GOP.

Trump’s lowest-rated tweet among Republicans:

The attack on Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team who broached the prospect of a future run for the White House, was the only tweet all year to net Trump a negative score among members of his own party.

Trump’s highest-rated tweet among independents:

Trump’s lowest-rated tweet among independents:

Most Americans, it’s worth noting, don’t follow Trump on Twitter. A survey last year found that although much of the public had heard “a lot” about Trump’s tweets, barely more than a tenth said they generally saw his comments directly on Twitter, rather than learning about them in the news.