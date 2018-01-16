Trump's Mental Issue Isn't Cognitive. It's Worse!

The President’s doctor ruled out cognitive/neurological issues today after last week’s exam, but that doesn’t get it.

The question is whether Trump suffers from Narcissistic Personality Disorder. That wasn’t tested, and that wasn’t pursued in the doctor’s hour-long White House Press briefing.

The sad thing about Narcissistic Personality Disorder is that it is basically not treatable, except by years of psychotherapy — or, in this case, by the voters, impeachment, or the 25th Amendment.