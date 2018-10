NOW PLAYING

Trump’s Travel Ban Is Forcing This American Mother to Move to Yemen to Reunite with Her Husband

“I don't want to go to a different country. I want to live in my country. Why am I forced to now leave my own home because of this racism and this fear?” Sondos al-Silwi is planning to move to Yemen so that she and her infant daughter can be with her husband. Why? Because of Trump’s Travel Ban.