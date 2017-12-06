Truth Bombs About Racial Bias And Police Brutality On ‘Days Of Our Lives’

Gabi: “So this is J.J.’s fault? Why is this J.J.’s fault?... I’m sorry, I don’t think he did anything wrong.”

Eli: “Except shoot an unarmed kid.”

Gabi: “He thought that Theo had a gun. He told him to freeze. I think he deserves a chance to protect himself.”

Eli: “He had a responsibility to read the situation correctly.”

Gabi: “He didn’t know that it was Theo. J.J. caught him breaking into an office building.”

Eli: “So, for that, Theo deserves to get shot?”

Gabi: “Of course not. He just didn’t know that it was Theo. He thought that it was somebody who was actually dangerous.”

Eli: “And why was that?”

Gabi: “Because he thought that he was holding a gun, and he was breaking into an office building.”

Eli: “Maybe J.J. only thought it was a gun because the person holding it was a black kid in a hoodie.”

Gabi: “Are you calling J.J. a racist?”

Eli: “Look, I’m just calling it like I see it.”

Gabi: “I think it’s ridiculous. I mean, he’s got a black girlfriend.”

Eli: “What? You think that means he can’t have a racial bias?”

Gabi: “J.J. does not have a racial bias.”

Eli: “Wait, hold on, hold on. I’m not saying he’s a card-carrying white supremacist. I’m just wondering if he would have pulled the trigger so fast if the suspect would have been white.”

Gabi: “Absolutely.”

Eli: “Gabi, you can’t really believe that. I mean, come on. You of all people should understand.”

Gabi: “OK, why is that? Is it because I’m a Latina?”

Eli: “This is about the world that we live in. Look at how many young African-Americans in this country are shot, and then the media goes and portrays them as thugs like they deserve what happens to them.”

Gabi: “No one is saying that.”

Eli: “Meanwhile, young white criminals get nothing but excuses. They’re just kids being kids.”

Gabi: “That is not J.J.”

Eli: “You don’t think that in the back of J.J.’s mind, a black kid in a hoodie might signal danger? It’s dark out. He’s alone. And his heart is racing...”

Gabi: “OK, enough! OK, stop! Stop, because you do not know J.J. like I know him.”

Eli: “Maybe you’re right. Maybe I’ve just seen too many white cops getting away with using excessive force on black victims.”