Try A Turkish Twist On The Cheesesteak With A Shredded Doner Kebab Sandwich

The Philly Cheesesteak has become a legend in the sandwich world. There's something special about biting into a warm, melty cheesesteak on a cold afternoon that just makes life better.

So, in recognition of Philly's most acclaimed piece of culinary manifestation, DonerG Turkish and Mediterranean Grill has created a Shredded Doner Kebab Sandwich — exclusively for OOZEFEST 3, FOODBEAST's third annual ALL YOU CAN CONSUME CHEESE & BEER Festival, on Saturday Oct. 14.

What's better than a sandwich that has all four of the basic food groups in it? This Turkish twist on an American favorite might be the ultimate fusion of culinary worlds. This colorful creation starts with warm authentic fladenbrot loaf, melted cheese, and is then loaded with a layer of grilled bell peppers and onions. This savory victory is finally topped off with DonerG's speciality — juicy, shredded Doner Kebab steak.

For more information or to purchase tickets head to www.oozefest.com.

By Evan Lancaster