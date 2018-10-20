Fox News’ Tucker Carlson suggested Friday that the anger that has erupted around the world over the death of Saudi journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi was simply “a stunt.”

The “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host claimed the “wave of false posturing on display from our own mindless ruling class” had turned Khashoggi’s death into “the most important story in the world.”

“But spare us the theatrics now,” he added. “It’s an international incident hyped and manufactured for domestic political goals.”

Saudi Arabia admitted early Saturday that Khashoggi, a known critic of the kingdom’s policies, had been killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. It claimed he died following a physical altercation. The official explanation has been greeted with skepticism, however.