Tucker Carlson: Keeping Immigrant Families Together Threatens 'Your Country'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has vilified critics of the Trump administration’s strict family separation policy, framing the opposition as a threat to “your country.”

Carlson on Monday claimed “elites” like Hillary Clinton and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who were among those speaking against President Donald Trump’s immigration policy earlier in the day, were cheering the ruin of American “strong families” to maintain their political power.

“You think any of these people really care about family separation? ... No matter what they tell you, this is not about helping children,” Carlson said. “Their goal is to change your country forever — and they are succeeding, by the way.”

The Fox host also said people who aren’t parents lack standing in the argument.

“A lot of the people yelling at you on TV don’t even have children, so, don’t for a second let them take the moral high ground,” Carlson said.

Instead of worrying about immigrants, Trump critics should focus on American single-parent families or on helping the foster care system, he said.

“They care far more about foreigners than about their own people,” Carlson said.

The “ruling elite,” Carlson said, have nothing to lose from opposing the separation of families who cross the border illegally.

“There is no cost to them,” he said. “The cost is entirely on you — but don’t complain, or else they will call you Hitler.”

Trump’s “zero tolerance” family separation policy has been denounced by political and religious leaders, including prominent Democrats and Republicans. As the backlash grows, Trump’s administration has tried to separate itself from its own policy.

Trump has falsely blamed Democrats, while Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders have attributed the policy to laws that don’t actually exist. Acting ICE Director Thomas Honan said undocumented parents are responsible.

“As far as the separation of families are concerned, you’d have to put the blame on the parents,” Honan said. “They are choosing to enter between the ports of entry. They know they will be separated.”