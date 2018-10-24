MEDIA
10/24/2018 12:15 am ET

Tucker Carlson Defends Trump: Lincoln And Gandhi Were 'Nationalists' Too

The Fox News host believes being a nationalist should be a "prerequisite for running a democracy."
headshot
By David Barden

On Tuesday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson defended President Donald Trump for declaring himself a “nationalist” the night prior, arguing that all world leaders should be.

It’s a term associated with Nazism and heavily used by white supremacists in recent years. On “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson went on to insist that being a nationalist should be a “prerequisite for running a democracy.” (Watch it at 2:00 in the clip below.)

“A nationalist. In other words, a leader who puts his own country first. Who cares about his own people most. You’d think everyone in charge of a nation would be a nationalist,” he said.

“Hitler was a nationalist,” Carlson continued. “Of course so were Mahatma Gandhi and Abraham Lincoln and every other leader of every other nation state throughout history until about 20 minutes ago.” 

RELATED COVERAGE

headshot
David Barden
Editor, HuffPost Australia
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Fox News White Nationalism Tucker Carlson Nationalism
Tucker Carlson Defends Trump: Lincoln And Gandhi Were 'Nationalists' Too
CONVERSATIONS