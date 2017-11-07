Tuesday's Morning Email: Air Force Error Allowed Texas Shooter To Buy Weapons

THE AIR FORCE FAILED TO ENTER TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTER’S DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RECORD IN U.S. DATABASE Which could have kept Devin Patrick Kelley, who had been convicted of assaulting his wife and stepchild, from buying a gun and shooting 26 people to death Sunday. Half of the people killed in the attack were children ― including one who was 18 months old. Eight of the victims were from the same family. Stephen Willeford, who shot at and pursued Kelley, said, “I’m no hero.” President Donald Trump said that gun control would have left “hundreds more dead” in that church. And here’s how churches and other soft targets can train for a shooting. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

HOW TWITTER BOTS MESSED WITH THE VIRGINIA GOVERNOR’S RACE By amplifying race-baiting. The big election, which will be decided today, has Democrats worried. And here’s what you should watch for in the races in Virginia and New Jersey. [HuffPost]

TRUMP THROWS HIS SUPPORT BEHIND SAUDI LEADERS Following the purge. However, Trump’s Russia probe lawyer previously representedone of the men targeted, billionaire Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. [HuffPost]

HARVEY WEINSTEIN REPORTEDLY HIRED PRIVATE INVESTIGATORS To tail journalists and his accusers and help bury potential accusations. [HuffPost]

FLORIDA’S LARGEST INSURER IS GOING TO STOP COVERING OXYCONTIN In an attempt to stem the opioid crisis. [HuffPost]

DON’T UNDERESTIMATE THE POWER OF UNRAKED LEAVES TO INFURIATE The attack on Rand Paul may have been motivated by a landscaping argument. [NYT]