Tuesday's Morning Email: North, South Korea To Hold Nuclear Talks

NORTH AND SOUTH KOREA TO HOLD DENUCLEARIZATION TALKS The meetings will be the first in over a decade. [Reuters]

TEXANS HEAD TO POLLS TODAY The Lone Star State is holding the first 2018 primaries, and turnout is being closely monitored. Democrats are outpacing Republicans in early voting. [HuffPost]

TRUMP BREAKS PROMISE ... AGAIN President Donald Trump reportedly told Australia’s prime minister that its steel and aluminum industry would be exempt from any new tariffs. [HuffPost]

OREGON ENACTS NEW GUN SAFETY LAW It’s the first state to do so since last month’s shooting at a high school in Florida. [HuffPost]

YOU ARE PROBABLY HAVING A BETTER WEEK THAN SAM NUNBERG During several interviews published and broadcast Monday, the former Trump campaign aide said he won’t cooperate with a subpoena to appear before a grand jury weighing evidence over Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election. CNN’s Erin Burnett asked Nunberg if he had been drinking. [HuffPost]

TRUMP ORG STAFF BOOTED FROM TRUMP HOTEL The Panama City showdown ended with the name “Trump” being scraped from the hotel’s facade. [HuffPost]