03/06/2018 07:12 am ET

Tuesday's Morning Email: North, South Korea To Hold Nuclear Talks

North Korea says it's also open to negotiations with the U.S.
By Eliot Nelson
HuffPost
STR via Getty Images

Tuesday, March 6

Hi there! Eliot Nelson here filling in for Lauren Weber while she’s on vacation. Lauren will be back next Monday!

NORTH AND SOUTH KOREA TO HOLD DENUCLEARIZATION TALKS The meetings will be the first in over a decade. [Reuters]  [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

TEXANS HEAD TO POLLS TODAY The Lone Star State is holding the first 2018 primaries, and turnout is being closely monitored. Democrats are outpacing Republicans in early voting. [HuffPost]

TRUMP BREAKS PROMISE ... AGAIN President Donald Trump reportedly told Australia’s prime minister that its steel and aluminum industry would be exempt from any new tariffs. [HuffPost]  

OREGON ENACTS NEW GUN SAFETY LAW It’s the first state to do so since last month’s shooting at a high school in Florida. [HuffPost]

YOU ARE PROBABLY HAVING A BETTER WEEK THAN SAM NUNBERG During several interviews published and broadcast Monday, the former Trump campaign aide said he won’t cooperate with a subpoena to appear before a grand jury weighing evidence over Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election. CNN’s Erin Burnett asked Nunberg if he had been drinking. [HuffPost]

TRUMP ORG STAFF BOOTED FROM TRUMP HOTEL The Panama City showdown ended with the name “Trump” being scraped from the hotel’s facade. [HuffPost

OSCARS VIEWERSHIP HITS RECORD LOW 26.5 million people tuned in, down over 19 percent from 2017. [HuffPost]

THE RISE OF THE FAR RIGHT IN ITALY Sunday’s election signals a continued growth in far-right and anti-immigrant parties throughout Europe. [HuffPost]

ISRAEL BOYCOTT BAN PROMPTS FREE SPEECH FIGHT The Council on American-Islamic Relations has filed suit against Arizona State University for banning speakers who call for boycotts against Israel. [HuffPost]

RICHARD SPENCER A BUST IN MICHIGAN After several contentious days in the state, the white supremacist’s MSU speech to drew a tiny crowd. [HuffPost]

 ‘CALL ME BY YOUR NAME: ELECTRIC BOOGALOO’ The director of “Call Me By Your Name” discussed his plans for the film’s sequel. [HuffPost

Eliot Nelson
Senior Reporter, HuffPost
