Tuesday's Morning Email: North, South Korea To Hold Nuclear Talks

TOP STORIES
Tuesday, March 6
Hi there! Eliot Nelson here filling in for Lauren Weber while she’s on vacation. Lauren will be back next Monday!
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)
NORTH AND SOUTH KOREA TO HOLD DENUCLEARIZATION TALKS The meetings will be the first in over a decade. [Reuters] [Twee
TEXANS HEAD TO POLLS TODAY The Lone Star State is holding the first 2018 primaries, and turnout is being closely monitored. Democrats are outpacing Republicans in early voting. [HuffPost]
TRUMP BREAKS PROMISE ... AGAIN President Donald Trump reportedly told Australia’s prime minister that its steel and aluminum industry would be exempt from any new tariffs. [HuffPost]
OREGON ENACTS NEW GUN SAFETY LAW It’s the first state to do so since last month’s shooting at a high school in Florida. [HuffPost]
YOU ARE PROBABLY HAVING A BETTER WEEK THAN SAM NUNBERG During several interviews published and broadcast Monday, the former Trump campaign aide said he won’t cooperate with a subpoena to appear before a grand jury weighing evidence over Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election. CNN’s Erin Burnett asked Nunberg if he had been drinking. [HuffPost]
TRUMP ORG STAFF BOOTED FROM TRUMP HOTEL The Panama City showdown ended with the name “Trump” being scraped from the hotel’s facade. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
OSCARS VIEWERSHIP HITS RECORD LOW 26.5 million people tuned in, down over 19 percent from 2017. [HuffPost]
THE RISE OF THE FAR RIGHT IN ITALY Sunday’s election signals a continued growth in far-right and anti-immigrant parties throughout Europe. [HuffPost]
ISRAEL BOYCOTT BAN PROMPTS FREE SPEECH FIGHT The Council on American-Islamic Relations has filed suit against Arizona State University for banning speakers who call for boycotts against Israel. [HuffPost]
RICHARD SPENCER A BUST IN MICHIGAN After several contentious days in the state, the white supremacist’s MSU speech to drew a tiny crowd. [HuffPost]
‘CALL ME BY YOUR NAME: ELECTRIC BOOGALOO’ The director of “Call Me By Your Name” discussed his plans for the film’s sequel. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
What it’s like to attend college in a war zone.
-
A history of women in pants.
-
Mississippi Senator Thad Cochrin will not run for reelection.
-
Can Rolling Stone be turned around?
-
A LinkedIn decision tree.
-
Up your spring jumpsuit game.
-
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu’s bromance is getting out of hand.
-
Making sense of the decentralized internet.
-
An explainer on inclusion riders, which Frances McDormand highlighted in her Oscars acceptance speech.