Tuesday's Morning Email: RNC Returns To Roy Moore Campaign, Despite Sexual Misconduct Claims

RNC RETURNS TO ROY MOORE CAMPAIGN, DESPITE SEXUAL MISCONDUCT CLAIMS The RNC plans to reinstate its financial support of the Alabama candidate for Senate following Trump’s ringing endorsement. This decision came as one of his alleged victims produced a graduation card written by Moore. And an ex-RNC chair is finding it hard to believe that the RNC is unable to find a “backbone” on this issue.[HuffPost] [Tweet | Shar e on Facebook]

THE AFTERMATH OF A NIGHTMARE NFL GAME Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier left the game in an ambulance after a hit that left him unable to move his legs. [HuffPost]

JOHN CONYERS REPORTEDLY RETIRING FROM CONGRESS AMID SEXUAL MISCONDUCT CLAIMS The current longest-serving member of the House of Representatives will not seek re-election. [HuffPost]

SUPREME COURT RULES TO ALLOW TRUMP’S LATEST TRAVEL BAN TO GO INTO EFFECT Which will limit those attempting to seek entry from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Chad. [HuffPost]

IN A TWIST THAT ONLY MAKES SENSE IN 2017 “Former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, while under federal indictment that could send him away to prison for years, recently ghostwrote an op-ed with a Russian with ties to the country’s intelligence services, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team alleged on Monday.” And by recently, we mean last week. [HuffPost]

A GROWING WILDFIRE THREATENS 1,000 HOMES IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA And over 150,000 homes are without power. [Reuters]

A NETFLIX EXECUTIVE TOLD A WOMAN THAT THE COMPANY DIDN’T BELIEVE AN ACTOR’S RAPE ACCUSERS Then she said she was one. [HuffPost]

THE SUPREME COURT LOOKS POISED TO LEGALIZE SPORTS GAMBLING Here are the ramifications for immigration, gun control and other issues. [HuffPost]

