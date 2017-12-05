POLITICS
12/05/2017 07:25 am ET

Tuesday's Morning Email: RNC Returns To Roy Moore Campaign, Despite Sexual Misconduct Claims

Following Trump's endorsement.
By Lauren Weber
HuffPost
Marvin Gentry / Reuters

RNC RETURNS TO ROY MOORE CAMPAIGN, DESPITE SEXUAL MISCONDUCT CLAIMS The RNC plans to reinstate its financial support of the Alabama candidate for Senate following Trump’s ringing endorsement. This decision came as one of his alleged victims produced a graduation card written by Moore. And an ex-RNC chair is finding it hard to believe that the RNC is unable to find a “backbone” on this issue.[HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

THE AFTERMATH OF A NIGHTMARE NFL GAME Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier left the game in an ambulance after a hit that left him unable to move his legs. [HuffPost]

JOHN CONYERS REPORTEDLY RETIRING FROM CONGRESS AMID SEXUAL MISCONDUCT CLAIMS The current longest-serving member of the House of Representatives will not seek re-election. [HuffPost]

SUPREME COURT RULES TO ALLOW TRUMP’S LATEST TRAVEL BAN TO GO INTO EFFECT Which will limit those attempting to seek entry from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Chad. [HuffPost]

IN A TWIST THAT ONLY MAKES SENSE IN 2017 “Former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, while under federal indictment that could send him away to prison for years, recently ghostwrote an op-ed with a Russian with ties to the country’s intelligence services, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team alleged on Monday.” And by recently, we mean last week. [HuffPost]

A GROWING WILDFIRE THREATENS 1,000 HOMES IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA And over 150,000 homes are without power. [Reuters]

A NETFLIX EXECUTIVE TOLD A WOMAN THAT THE COMPANY DIDN’T BELIEVE AN ACTOR’S RAPE ACCUSERS Then she said she was one. [HuffPost]

THE SUPREME COURT LOOKS POISED TO LEGALIZE SPORTS GAMBLING Here are the ramifications for immigration, gun control and other issues. [HuffPost]

ADELE IS CALLING OUT THE LACK OF POLITICAL MOVEMENT FOLLOWING THE GRENFELL TOWER FIRE “We must keep on talking about what is still not happening.” [HuffPost]

PLASTIC SURGEONS WEIGH IN ON THE ETHICS OF CELEBRITY-INSPIRED PROCEDURES Meghan Markle’s nose is suddenly in high demand. [HuffPost]

WE LOVE OURSELVES SOME MCDONALD’S But even we could not stomach this calorific nightmare of an order favored by the president. [HuffPost]

INSTAGRAM WOULD LIKE YOU TO REFRAIN FROM TAKING SELFIES WITH WILD ANIMALS Because common sense. [HuffPost]

PEOPLE TURNED THIS TWEET ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT Into a list of incredible women throughout history. [HuffPost]

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE FINAL SEASON OF ‘HOUSE OF CARDS’ The show will go on with Robin Wright as the lead for its eight final episodes. [HuffPost]

Lauren Weber
The Morning Email Editor, HuffPost
