Tuesday's Morning Email: Shutdown Fears Grow Amid DACA Fight

FALLOUT CONTINUES FROM TRUMP’S ‘S***HOLE’ COUNTRIES COMMENT The president took aim at Sen. Dick Durbin for revealing his remarks during a DACA meeting. A pastor blasted the comments while Vice President Mike Pence attended services at a historically black church in Maryland. Anderson Cooper had some thoughts on Trump saying he’s the “least racist person.” And a potential government shutdown lingers behind it all. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

THE HAWAII EMERGENCY EMPLOYEE WHO ‘PUSHED THE WRONG BUTTON’ HAS BEEN REASSIGNED He was attempting to send out an internal alert when he accidentally informed Hawaii that a missile was imminent. Here’s what happened for the 38 minutes while Hawaii residents panicked. And HuffPost’s Carla Herreria talks what it was like living through the false alert. [HuffPost]

SIMONE BILES, 5-TIME OLYMPIC MEDALIST, SAYS LARRY NASSAR SEXUALLY ABUSED HER, TOO “We need to make sure something like this never happens again,” she said. Over 140 women have accused the former USA Gymnastics doctor of sexual abuse. [HuffPost]

NORTH KOREA’S STATE-RUN MEDIA RESPONDED TO THAT ‘BIGGER BUTTON’ TWEET Saying it was the “spasm of a lunatic.” [AP]

AZIZ ANSARI RESPONDED TO THE SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATION MADE AGAINST HIM Saying he believed the sexual encounter had been consensual. [HuffPost]

OFFICIALS WARNED JARED KUSHNER ABOUT HIS FRIENDSHIP WITH WENDI DENG MURDOCH “Unnamed sources told [the Wall Street Journal] that counterintelligence officials had warned Kushner that Murdoch, a Chinese-American businesswoman who was married to News Corp. founder Rupert Murdoch, could leverage her close relationship with Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, to push the interests of the Chinese government.” [HuffPost]

13 SIBLINGS ‘HELD CAPTIVE’ IN CALIFORNIA, SOME FOUND IN CHAINS The parents were arrested after the eldest sister escaped and brought authorities to the home to find the horrifying scene. [HuffPost]

THE BASE HAS COMPLETELY AND TOTALLY ABANDONED STEVE BANNON “Just 1 percent say they side with Bannon over the president.” [HuffPost]