Tuesday's Morning Email: What You Need To Know About The Fallout From The Mueller Indictments

BREAKING DOWN MUELLER'S FIRST BIG MOVES Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and business associate Rick Gates were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy and money laundering in connection with the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Here's what you need to know about the pair, who pleaded not guilty in federal court and were released on bail. Read the indictment against the two here, and take a look at Manafort's long-running history with Trump. Howard Fineman writes how Manafort's pursuit of respect and power got the best of him. And here's how the president reportedly reacted to the news. [HuffPost]

THE NAMES TO PAY ATTENTION TO You’ll be hearing the name Viktor Yanukovych a lot now, but experts say the flipping of 30-year-old campaign adviser George Papadopoulos could be the real pressure point for the president. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to a charge of lying to FBI agents about the “dirt” he was offered on Hillary Clinton. Here’s who is who in the Papadopoulos court documents. Carter Page, a former Trump foreign policy aid, told MSNBC that there’s a chance he talked about Russia in emails to Papadopoulos. And here’s how Democratic super-lobbyist Tony Podesta ― and the brother of Clinton’s campaign manager ― is tied up in the scandal. [HuffPost]

TRUMP CHIEF OF STAFF JOHN KELLY DEFENDED CONFEDERATE STATUES Saying a “lack of ability to compromise led to the Civil War.” That phrasing did not go over well. [HuffPost]

KEVIN SPACEY’S EMMY HONOR REVOKED AFTER ANTHONY RAPP ALLEGATIONS The actor will no longer be receiving the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award. Zachary Quinto and others slammed Spacey for coming out amid sexual abuse allegations. “House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon has called the allegations “deeply troubling,” and Netflix announced this upcoming season of “House of Cards” would be the show’s last. [HuffPost]

HARVEY WEINSTEIN FALLOUT CONTINUES The New York Times reported new allegations that his behavior stretched back to the 70s, as high-profile scandals involving Mark Halperin, Hamilton Fish, Spacey and others continue to unfold. And as for Weinstein, the Producers Guild of America announced he was banned for life, and the Weinstein company’s first move since the scandal broke grossed only $742. [HuffPost]

A NORTH KOREAN NUCLEAR SITE TUNNEL HAS REPORTEDLY COLLAPSED Killing up to as many as 200 people. [HuffPost]

FACEBOOK: AT LEAST 126 MILLION AMERICANS SAW RUSSIAN-BACKED POSTS The operatives reportedly published over 80,000 posts. [HuffPost]

A FEDERAL JUDGE HAS BLOCKED THE ENFORCEMENT OF TRUMP’S TRANSGENDER MILITARY BAN The judge said the reasons the Trump administration gave for enacting the ban “do not appear to be supported by any facts.” [HuffPost]

