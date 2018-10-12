Turkey Claims It Has Audio And Video Proof That Jamal Khashoggi Was Murdered

Turkey’s government has told U.S. officials that it possesses audio and video footage to corroborate its assertion that Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, according to multiple news outlets.

The recordings show Saudi officials detaining Khashoggi before killing and dismembering him, The Washington Post reports.

“You can hear how he was interrogated, tortured and then murdered,” one U.S. official told the publication.

Khashoggi hasn’t been seen since he walked into the consulate on Oct. 2 to obtain paperwork that would allow him to get married. Saudi officials reject the accusation that they played any role in his disappearance, yet U.S. intelligence indicates Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tried to lure Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Khashoggi had been worried that the Saudi government wanted him dead, The New Yorker’s Robin Wright wrote earlier this week.

“Of course they’d like to see me out of the picture,” she said Khashoggi told her.

President Donald Trump said he doesn’t “like” that Saudi Arabia may be involved in the journalist’s disappearance, but has refused to halt arms sales to the country.