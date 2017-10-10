TASTE
Thanksgiving Turkey Tips And Recipes

Everything you need to nail Thanksgiving.

The Best Turkey Recipes For Thanksgiving

By Julie R. Thomson
So many good ones to choose from.
Annie's Eats

Turkey Breast Recipes That Make Thanksgiving So Much Easier

By Julie R. Thomson
We're giving you permission to skip the whole bird.
Feasting at Home

How To Carve A Turkey, With Step-By-Step Photos

By Kristen Aiken
You can do this, even if you have no idea what you're doing.

How Much Turkey To Buy Per Person For Thanksgiving

By Julie R. Thomson
The basic rule of thumb? One pound of turkey per person, unless you want lots of leftovers.
Grace Clementine via Getty Images

How Long To Cook A Turkey Per Pound

By Kristen Aiken
Stop wondering and get the answers.
circlePS via Getty Images

How To Spatchcock A Turkey And Cook It Super Fast

By James Cave
It means "dispatching a cock."
Bon Appetit

How To Thaw Turkey In Time For Thanksgiving Dinner

By Julie R. Thomson
Spare yourself the shame of serving a frozen bird.
Ronald Wittek via Getty Images

Do You Need To Clean Your Turkey Before Cooking It?

By Julie R. Thomson
The FDA weighs in on this controversial topic.
AlexRaths via Getty Images

The All-Too-Common Mistakes People Make With Thanksgiving Turkey

By Julie R. Thomson and Kristen Aiken
Don't let them happen to you this year.
circlePS via Getty Images

What's Better, A Fresh Turkey Or A Frozen One?

By James Cave
Let's compare.
H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock via Getty Images

Should You Brine Your Turkey Or Not?

By James Cave
Here's how to know for sure.
badmanproduction via Getty Images

