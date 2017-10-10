TASTE 10/10/2017 10:24 am ET Updated 3 minutes ago Thanksgiving Turkey Tips And Recipes Everything you need to nail Thanksgiving. The Best Turkey Recipes For Thanksgiving By Julie R. Thomson So many good ones to choose from. Annie's Eats Turkey Breast Recipes That Make Thanksgiving So Much Easier By Julie R. Thomson We're giving you permission to skip the whole bird. Feasting at Home How To Carve A Turkey, With Step-By-Step Photos By Kristen Aiken You can do this, even if you have no idea what you're doing. How Much Turkey To Buy Per Person For Thanksgiving By Julie R. Thomson The basic rule of thumb? One pound of turkey per person, unless you want lots of leftovers. Grace Clementine via Getty Images How Long To Cook A Turkey Per Pound By Kristen Aiken Stop wondering and get the answers. circlePS via Getty Images How To Spatchcock A Turkey And Cook It Super Fast By James Cave It means "dispatching a cock." Bon Appetit How To Thaw Turkey In Time For Thanksgiving Dinner By Julie R. Thomson Spare yourself the shame of serving a frozen bird. Ronald Wittek via Getty Images Do You Need To Clean Your Turkey Before Cooking It? By Julie R. Thomson The FDA weighs in on this controversial topic. AlexRaths via Getty Images The All-Too-Common Mistakes People Make With Thanksgiving Turkey By Julie R. Thomson and Kristen Aiken Don't let them happen to you this year. circlePS via Getty Images What's Better, A Fresh Turkey Or A Frozen One? By James Cave Let's compare. H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock via Getty Images Should You Brine Your Turkey Or Not? By James Cave Here's how to know for sure. badmanproduction via Getty Images Download Kristen Aiken Executive Food & Style Editor, HuffPost Suggest a correction MORE: Turkey Recipes Thanksgiving Cooking Tips
