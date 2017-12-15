SCIENCE
This TV Meteorologist Has Absolutely Had It With The Flat-Earth Movement

Keith Carson has a simple challenge for those who think the Earth is flat.
By Ed Mazza

Count meteorologist Keith Carson among those working in the scientific community who’ve had just about enough of the “flat-Earth” movement. 

Carson, who works for NBC affiliates WCSH and WLBZ in Maine, spent nearly five minutes flattening the movement’s arguments. And if that wasn’t enough to convince them, he offered a simple challenge: “Find the edge of the Earth, lean backwards and prove to me that gravity is just another big lie.”

Needless to say, flat-Earthers weren’t thrilled: 

See his full takedown in the clip above.  

