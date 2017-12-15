Count meteorologist Keith Carson among those working in the scientific community who’ve had just about enough of the “flat-Earth” movement.
Carson, who works for NBC affiliates WCSH and WLBZ in Maine, spent nearly five minutes flattening the movement’s arguments. And if that wasn’t enough to convince them, he offered a simple challenge: “Find the edge of the Earth, lean backwards and prove to me that gravity is just another big lie.”
Needless to say, flat-Earthers weren’t thrilled:
See his full takedown in the clip above.
(H/T Digg)
