TV Weather Forecaster Can't Stop Giggling After Comical Caption Fail

TV weather forecaster Kawser Quamer giggled her way through a report after the wrong chyron hilariously flashed up on viewers’ screens.

All was going well during her segment for BBC Scotland on Wednesday lunchtime, until this happened:

You mean @KawserQuamer and @CatrionaShearer? Afraid I can't think what you would be referring to.... pic.twitter.com/MG2USCSvP8 — Simon McCoy (@BBCSimonMcCoy) October 25, 2017

Quamer couldn’t help laughing at the blunder, and then continued chuckling each time she turned away from the camera.

To make matters worse, the show’s graphics team put up another erroneous caption as Quamer handed off to anchor Catriona Shearer.

The clip has gone viral, and appears to have gone down well on Twitter:

Brilliant 😂👌🏼 — Kate L Jones (@kissmekate3000) October 25, 2017

Best weather report I've ever heard . . . & I live in south west of England . . . X — Tauntonjimbo (@tauntonjimbo) October 25, 2017