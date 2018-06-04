13 Tweets That Capture The Horror Of Getting A Bikini Wax

“So I pull and all of a sudden my whole life turns into slow motion as I watch the strip sail through the air and land directly on her face. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness!’ Thankfully, she was very understanding of the fact that these things happen. ... This is going to wake me up at 3 o’clock in the morning. I know I’m going to see this replay in my head again and again. It was hard wax, just to be fair. It wasn’t sticky, but still, the point is, your pubes just landed on your face and that’s usually not OK.”