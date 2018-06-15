If You Always Blow Your Budget On Dumb Stuff, These 17 Tweets Are For You

At its core, money management isn’t that complicated: Live within your means, avoid debt and save money. And yet, sometimes being responsible with money can feel. So. Hard.
Hey, we’re not here to judge. Nobody is perfect — and these 17 hilarious tweets about spending money prove it.
[marriage counseling]— Floyd (@dafloydsta) June 14, 2017
She thinks I'm foolish with money
"He used our life savings to buy a tiger"
YOU SAID YOU WANTED A CAT, KAREN
WIFE:There's NOTHING else u could've spent our money on?— Jon (@ArfMeasures) April 13, 2017
ME [putting a tuxedo on my pug] obviously there is but he doesn't suit casual wear
Me trynna find the person that’s been spending all my money pic.twitter.com/GJGcsLW9iL— cloutlez kert (@_cloutlez) April 10, 2018
me: ya of course i'll pay a $8 delivery fee— jomny sun (@jonnysun) January 8, 2017
also me: 35¢ for potato? no no no no no no no no
If only I was as invested in budgeting and staying money-conscious as I am with the Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson engagement news.— ella (@ellatweetedthis) June 11, 2018
Me: “okay I’m done spending money.”— kody (@KodeineCrazy2) May 2, 2018
Friend: “wanna go eat?”
Me: pic.twitter.com/GVvqPvrwvG
Why didn’t anyone explain to me when I was younger that instead of going to shitty bars and wasting all my money I could stay home, fully moisturize my entire body and learn about manatees for free— Alana Hope Levinson (@alanalevinson) March 29, 2018
April 17, 2018
u bums are still spending $6.50 on starbucks fraps omg.... grow up and spend $6.50 on boba like the rest of us cultured adults— megan (@littlestwayne) August 10, 2017
Slot machines seem like such an obvious waste of money to me… but I bought an "ugly sweater" just for a party… so I can't really say shit.— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 7, 2016
Me: I need to save my money and stop spending it on pointless junk!— Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) June 2, 2018
Me 5 minutes later: I should buy a chain belt that reads B O A T D I V A
I would like to think money won’t change me, but I won $5 on a scratch-off lottery ticket and immediately bought name brand aluminum foil.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) February 2, 2018
me spending money on clothes and food vs me spending money on textbooks and school supplies pic.twitter.com/IJgmLLeePk— uncle fatty stan (@QUEENTIWAA) September 10, 2016
* Woman buying wine and cookies— Overheardla (@realoverheardla) June 8, 2018
Cashier:
"Do you want your receipt?"
Woman:
"Does this look like a transaction I want to remember."
“I’m only spending money on essentials”— adam.the.creator (@AdamPadilla) March 26, 2018
Also me: pic.twitter.com/GqbOt8IZyU
When you can't stop spending money on food pic.twitter.com/QaFvtDXz3S— Not Will Ferrell (@itsWillyFerrell) July 4, 2015
I only spent $9,842 on bras and panties at the Victoria’s Secret Semi-Annual Sale. Nothing like saving money.— Stacey (@skittle624) December 29, 2017