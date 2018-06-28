PARENTING
06/28/2018 01:44 pm ET

35 Too-Real Tweets About Being A Kid Now vs. Back In The Day

"Son, when I was a kid we ate our applesauce in bowls instead of sucking it out of vacuum sealed tubes."
headshot
By Caroline Bologna

Nothing makes you feel old quite like starting a sentence with “Back in my day ...”

But if you’re an adult observing what childhood looks like today, you can’t help but reflect on how different things were when you were growing up sans YouTube, iPhones and other pillars of modern technology. 

The funny grown-ups of Twitter certainly agree. HuffPost rounded up 35 too-real tweets about the difference between being a kid now and back in the day. 

HuffPost

Twitter Parents Kids Growing Up
