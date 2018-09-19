Twiggy, born Lesley Hornby, was one of the defining faces of London’s swinging ’60s and is widely considered to be one of the world’s first supermodels. At 15, she met a hairdresser named Nigel Davies (now known as Justin de Villeneuve), who gave Hornby her signature boyish haircut. Davies called the then-teenager Twigs because of her waifish frame, though it was a 1966 article in The Daily Express that described her as Twiggy.

By the time she was 17, Twiggy was one of the most famous faces in the world and went on to grace the covers of magazines like Vogue and Tatler. She even found some success as a singer ― she released a single called “Beautiful Dreams” in 1967 ― was nominated for a Tony Award in 1983, and also went on to act in various film and TV roles.

On Sept. 19, the supermodel celebrates her 69th birthday. As our way of showing our appreciation for Twiggy’s effect on the fashion world, we’re looking back at her style through the years.

Below, check out some of Twiggy’s most iconic looks, from her classic ’60s shift dresses to her ’80s glam style, her relaxed, menswear-inspired ’90s wardrobe and everything in between.