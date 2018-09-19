STYLE & BEAUTY
40 Photos Of Twiggy's Style, From '60s Mod To Now

A glamorous look back at the model's fashion through the years.
headshot
Before Linda, Naomi, Christy, Claudia and Tatiana, there was Twiggy. 

Twiggy, born Lesley Hornby, was one of the defining faces of London’s swinging ’60s and is widely considered to be one of the world’s first supermodels. At 15, she met a hairdresser named Nigel Davies (now known as Justin de Villeneuve), who gave Hornby her signature boyish haircut. Davies called the then-teenager Twigs because of her waifish frame, though it was a 1966 article in The Daily Express that described her as Twiggy.

By the time she was 17, Twiggy was one of the most famous faces in the world and went on to grace the covers of magazines like Vogue and Tatler. She even found some success as a singer ― she released a single called “Beautiful Dreams” in 1967 ― was nominated for a Tony Award in 1983, and also went on to act in various film and TV roles. 

On Sept. 19, the supermodel celebrates her 69th birthday. As our way of showing our appreciation for Twiggy’s effect on the fashion world, we’re looking back at her style through the years. 

Below, check out some of Twiggy’s most iconic looks, from her classic ’60s shift dresses to her ’80s glam style, her relaxed, menswear-inspired ’90s wardrobe and everything in between.

  • Undated
    An undated photo of Twiggy wearing a head scarf and velvet suit.
    Alain Dejean via Getty Images
    An undated photo of Twiggy wearing a head scarf and velvet suit. 
  • 1966
    The model poses outdoors in 1966.
    Bettmann via Getty Images
    The model poses outdoors in 1966. 
  • 1966
    Twiggy wears 1920s-style fashions.
    Terry Fincher via Getty Images
    Twiggy wears 1920s-style fashions.
  • 1966
    Twiggy boards an aircraft at London's Heathrow Airport, bound for Tunisia on an export drive for Berkertex.
    Roger Jackson via Getty Images
    Twiggy boards an aircraft at London's Heathrow Airport, bound for Tunisia on an export drive for Berkertex.
  • 1966
    Twiggy models a transparent plastic halter neck dress while standing on a car.
    Terry Disney via Getty Images
    Twiggy models a transparent plastic halter neck dress while standing on a car.
  • 1966
    Twiggy models flared trousers and a sleeveless top in a photographer's studio.
    Express Newspapers via Getty Images
    Twiggy models flared trousers and a sleeveless top in a photographer's studio.
  • 1967
    Twiggy models a shirt dress amid posters of her previous work.
    Hulton Deutsch via Getty Images
    Twiggy models a shirt dress amid posters of her previous work.
  • 1967
    Twiggy, then 17, wears a hooded minidress in London.
    Jim Gray via Getty Images
    Twiggy, then 17, wears a hooded minidress in London.
  • 1967
    Twiggy launches The Twiggy Look Collection.
    Mirrorpix via Getty Images
    Twiggy launches The Twiggy Look Collection.
  • 1967
    The model with rail of "Twiggy Clothes."
    Daily Herald Archive via Getty Images
    The model with rail of "Twiggy Clothes."
  • 1967
    Twiggy poses with bumper cars at the Bertram Mills Circus.
    PA Images via Getty Images
    Twiggy poses with bumper cars at the Bertram Mills Circus.
  • 1967
    Twiggy attends the CBS "Model of the Year" Pageant at CBS Studios in New York City.
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    Twiggy attends the CBS "Model of the Year" Pageant at CBS Studios in New York City.
  • 1968
    Twiggy wears a dress from her "Twiggy" label.
    Keystone via Getty Images
    Twiggy wears a dress from her "Twiggy" label.
  • 1968
    The model arrives at Heathrow Airport.
    George Stroud via Getty Images
    The model arrives at Heathrow Airport.
  • 1970
    Twiggy wears a knit baby-doll dress with a ribbed bodice by Juliano Knits with thigh-high socks, a choker by Mary Smith and b
    Justin de Villeneuve via Getty Images
    Twiggy wears a knit baby-doll dress with a ribbed bodice by Juliano Knits with thigh-high socks, a choker by Mary Smith and braids by Edith Imre.
  • 1970
    Twiggy wears a short, leopard-print tunic dress with slashed sleeves by Bill Tice for Royal Robes.
    Justin de Villeneuve via Getty Images
    Twiggy wears a short, leopard-print tunic dress with slashed sleeves by Bill Tice for Royal Robes.
  • 1971
    This outfit was featured in the Ken Russell film "The Boy Friend," which starred Twiggy.
    Evening Standard via Getty Images
    This outfit was featured in the Ken Russell film "The Boy Friend," which starred Twiggy.
  • 1967
    Twiggy disembarks from an aircraft in a red suede velvet outfit.
    Hulton Deutsch via Getty Images
    Twiggy disembarks from an aircraft in a red suede velvet outfit.
  • 1973
    An undated portrait of the model.
    Ian Dickson via Getty Images
    An undated portrait of the model.
  • 1976
    Model and actress Twiggy in London.
    Mirrorpix via Getty Images
    Model and actress Twiggy in London.
  • 1981
    Twiggy attends A Gift of Music Concert Benefit at Metromedia Square in Los Angeles.
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    Twiggy attends A Gift of Music Concert Benefit at Metromedia Square in Los Angeles.
  • 1983
    The model outside her Hollywood home.
    Paul Harris via Getty Images
    The model outside her Hollywood home.
  • 1983
    Twiggy at the Gershwin Theater in New York City.
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    Twiggy at the Gershwin Theater in New York City.
  • 1993
    The model during the world premiere of "The Remains of the Day" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts &amp; Sciences in Bever
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    The model during the world premiere of "The Remains of the Day" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in Beverly Hills, California.
  • 1994
    Twiggy and husband Leigh Lawson at the eighth annual American Comedy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    Twiggy and husband Leigh Lawson at the eighth annual American Comedy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
  • 1999
    Twiggy posing on the sidewalk in a relaxed outfit.
    New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
    Twiggy posing on the sidewalk in a relaxed outfit.
  • 2003
    Twiggy attends the Evening Standard British Film Awards in 2003 at The Savoy in London.
    Justin Goff via Getty Images
    Twiggy attends the Evening Standard British Film Awards in 2003 at The Savoy in London.
  • 2007
    The supermodel celebrates the redesigned Marks &amp; Spencer store on Oxford Street in London.
    Justin Goff via Getty Images
    The supermodel celebrates the redesigned Marks & Spencer store on Oxford Street in London.
  • 2008
    Twiggy arrives at the Elle Style Awards at The Westway in London.
    Gareth Davies via Getty Images
    Twiggy arrives at the Elle Style Awards at The Westway in London. 
  • 2008
    The model attends the "Bill Gibb: Fashion and Fantasy" book launch at the Fashion &amp; Textile Museum in London.&nbsp;
    Harold Cunningham via Getty Images
    The model attends the "Bill Gibb: Fashion and Fantasy" book launch at the Fashion & Textile Museum in London. 

PHOTO GALLERY
Classic Supermodels: Then & Now
MORE:

Celebrities Fashion Twiggy Lesley Hornby
