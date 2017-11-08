Celebrities Make Hilarious Use Of Twitter’s New 280-Character Limit

Twitter doubled its character limit to 280 per tweet for the majority of its users on Tuesday, and people are already having plenty of fun with the tweak.
Celebrities joined other users of the social media platform in taking full advantage of the increase by filling up their posts in all kinds of amusing ways.
CNN anchor Jake Tapper used the extra space to recite the lyrics to The Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight”:
“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert riffed on a classic quote from William Shakespeare:
The official Paddington Bear account posted what’s possibly the cutest use of the change so far:
“Star Trek” star William Shatner did the math:
Singer Harry Connick Jr. hoped it would bring people joy:
“Baby Driver” actor Ansel Elgort couldn’t get over the tweet’s length:
Singer-songwriter Josh Groban appeared to pocket-tweet this post:
Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar felt the pressure:
And “The Muppet Show’s” Miss Piggy did the most Miss Piggy thing ever:
Not all celebrities were down with the change, however. Model Chrissy Teigen, for example, is definitely not a fan:
Neither is author Stephen King:
A plethora of other accounts also got in on the joke. Here’s a sampling of the best responses so far:
