Celebrities Make Hilarious Use Of Twitter’s New 280-Character Limit

Twitter doubled its character limit to 280 per tweet for the majority of its users on Tuesday, and people are already having plenty of fun with the tweak.

Celebrities joined other users of the social media platform in taking full advantage of the increase by filling up their posts in all kinds of amusing ways.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper used the extra space to recite the lyrics to The Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight”:

🎶 Now, what you hear is not a test I'm rappin' to the beat

And me, the groove, and my friends are gonna try to move your feet

See, I am Wonder Mike, and I'd like to say hello

To the black, to the white, the red and the brown

The purple and yellow, but first, I gotta... 🎵



#280 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 8, 2017

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert riffed on a classic quote from William Shakespeare:

We all have 280 characters? Well, as Shakespeare wrote, “Brevity is the soul of wit. The soul of wit is what brevity is. Brevity? Soul of wit? They're the same thing. Like if you had brevity in one hand and the soul of wit in the other, you’d be hard pressed to tell them apart.” — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 8, 2017

The official Paddington Bear account posted what’s possibly the cutest use of the change so far:

I am pleased that I have #280Characters now because I can write to Mr Brown, Mrs Brown, Jonathan, Judy, Mrs Bird, Mr Gruber and Aunt Lucy all at the same time. Judy says that I shouldn't use all of the characters if I don't need to though, as apparently some people can get cross. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) November 8, 2017

“Star Trek” star William Shatner did the math:

123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890 12345678901234567890 123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 7, 2017

Singer Harry Connick Jr. hoped it would bring people joy:

280 characters! now i can REALLY tell y’all how much i love doing the #HARRY show every day... it’s a chance for me to celebrate YOU... our world is scary right now - i hope my show brings you joy - and i hope it reminds you that love always wins... thanks for watching! ❤️ — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) November 8, 2017

“Baby Driver” actor Ansel Elgort couldn’t get over the tweet’s length:

Wow this tweet is gonna be really long I really like this I can say really without cutting it out now. I can use punctuation if I feel like it!!! I don't have to spend 5 minutes figuring out which words to take out, I can use them all hahahahahahahaha epic wow it's still going 😃 — Ansel Elgort (@AnselElgort) November 8, 2017

Singer-songwriter Josh Groban appeared to pocket-tweet this post:

We have all been masters of twitter until this day and it’s hilarious uruegehehegeheudhdbdbfnfndbdndjxbdbsbsjsjshsbsbsjsidishsbsvsvdjdkdkdjdjejdbsvsvsgshdudjdkfkdndbdndkdndbdbdjdjdjdjshsvdueueuehebdbdvedudjdbdbdbdbdiehdbdbdbdbd dvdjejeidjdhdvegehehehehebebdkfndndndndjeiejebrhehe — josh groban (@joshgroban) November 7, 2017

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar felt the pressure:

Wait, hold on a second? Do I have #280characters?!? Oh no...quick think of something really interesting and long to talk about. Um.....uh.....all the pressure. The Pressure that comes with the privilege. Wait!! I know what’s so important!! Ok, I’ve always wanted to tell you all, — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) November 7, 2017

And “The Muppet Show’s” Miss Piggy did the most Miss Piggy thing ever:

What to say when vous discover you suddenly have #280characters on Twitter: Moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi & moi!! — Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) November 7, 2017

Not all celebrities were down with the change, however. Model Chrissy Teigen, for example, is definitely not a fan:

I will NEVER use 280 characters nor will I favorite or retweet a tweet with them. THIS IS MY FIGHT SONG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 8, 2017

Neither is author Stephen King:

280 characters? Fuck that. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 8, 2017

A plethora of other accounts also got in on the joke. Here’s a sampling of the best responses so far:

280 characters means we can now go...



AGUEROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/pEZyuK5tg2 — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 8, 2017

At least there's now space for endless animal emojis... 🦁🐵🐻🐭🐯🐸🐧🦇🦉🐗🦋🐜🕷🐢🐍🦀🦎🐠🐟🐡🐆🐊🐅🐃🐫🐘🌺🦂🐀🐁🐿🐒🐣🐤🦅🐦🐱🐹🐌🦏🦁🐵🐻🐭🐯🐸🐧🦇🦉🐗🦋🐜🕷🐢🐍🦀🦎🐠🐟🐡🐆🐊🐅🐃🐫🐘🌺🦂🐀🐁🐿🐒🐣🐤🦅🐦🐱🐹🐌🦏🦁🐵🐻🐭🐯🐸🐧🦇🦉🦋🐜🕷🐢🐍🦀🦎🐠🐟🐡🐆🐊🐅🐃🐫🐘#280characters — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) November 8, 2017

The truth is, we just need more space for great chicken:

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken

Chicken#280characters pic.twitter.com/Tf4TOmrQ5Z — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 8, 2017

Do you ever feel like a plastic bag

Drifting through the wind wanting to start again?

Do you ever feel, feel so paper-thin

Like a house of cards one blow from caving in?

Do you ever feel already buried deep?

Six feet under screams, but no one seems to hear a thing#280characters — Capitol Records (@CapitolRecords) November 8, 2017

Sarah and Helena and Cosima and Alison and Rachel and Veera and Beth and Krystal and Tony and Katja and Jennifer and Danielle and Aryanna and Janika and Miriam and Niki and Camilla. #OrphanBlack #280characters — Orphan Black (@OrphanBlack) November 7, 2017

🎶🌎 It's a small world after all!

It's a small world after all!

It's a small world after all!

It's a small, small world!



It's a small world after all!

It's a small world after all!

It's a small world after all!

It's a small world after all! 🌎🎶#WaltDisneyWorld #280characters pic.twitter.com/IIlAGL6bld — WDW Today (@WDWToday) November 7, 2017

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

..

.

.

.

.

.

.



.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

. .

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

..



.

.



.



.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.



.

.

..

.

.

.



.

.

.

.

.

.

.



.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.



.

.

.

.

.



.

.

.

.

.



.

.

.



..



..



..



.

..

.

..

.



..

.

.

.



.

.

.

.

.

.

.

see what u did @jack — Melville House (@melvillehouse) November 7, 2017

In the criminal justice system, sexually based offenses are considered especially heinous. In New York City, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are members of an elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit. These are their stories. *DUN DUN* — Law and Order: SVU (@nbcsvu) November 7, 2017

My name is Patrick and I’ll be your chief flight attendant today. We’ll begin boarding in a few minutes but first, I’d like to acquaint you with some important safety information. When the doors to your flight open, please take a seat and store all carry-on items. #280characters — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) November 8, 2017

Now that we all have #280Characters, we expect your Twitter complaints about specific calls against your favorite teams to be calm, well-reasoned, and full of complete sentences. Thanks in advance for this positive step forward in basketball officiating-related discourse." — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) November 7, 2017

Far above the golden valley

Glorious to view,

Stands our noble Alma Mater,

Towering toward the blue.



Lift the chorus ever onward,

Crimson and the blue

Hail to thee, our Alma Mater

Hail to old KU



(Slowly x2) Rock Chalk, Jayhawk KU

(Yell x3)Rock Chalk, Jayhawk KU!#280characters — University of Kansas (@KUnews) November 8, 2017

I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. #280characters pic.twitter.com/2QDi9fw6Ey — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) November 8, 2017

Who needs #280characters? A picture is worth a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/IVEA3GqHyY — krispykreme (@krispykreme) November 8, 2017