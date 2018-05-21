Twitter Analyzed Meghan Markle’s Wedding Photo Smile And It’s Hilarious

An image from the royal wedding is getting the Mona Lisa treatment.

As newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ― the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they are now known ― departed their ceremony at St. Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday in a carriage, photographer Gareth Fuller snapped a photo of the bride that captured Twitter’s imagination.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex in the Ascot Landau carriage during the procession after getting married at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

In the photo, the former “Suits” star looks straight into the camera with a smile that could be interpreted a thousand different ways — and Twitter was up for the job.

Here are the crown jewels of this very funny meme:

There is surely someone somewhere furiously typing a script of a Royal comedy in which the frame freezes here and the main character says:



"Yup. That's me. You probably wonder how I ended up here?" #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/5CsMfsDPvf — Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) May 19, 2018

*turns to camera*



yeah i did that



... pic.twitter.com/8r83641nId — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) May 19, 2018

That look you make when you just secured that Duchess title. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/E0CeM23khs — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) May 19, 2018

When you just lit 2 billion people up with social justice preaching. pic.twitter.com/cWpgPUC7aA — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) May 19, 2018

Me when one of my zany schemes finally pays off: pic.twitter.com/4S2Px38qgL — Joe (@justsaynotojoe) May 19, 2018

When you marrying to prince and your Ex is also watching you🙊#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/zJroPXzRJb — Danish 🇵🇰 (@danish_speakx) May 19, 2018

When you know your tiara is EVERYTHING. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/LdkUFyzzzO — Michelle Monaghan (@realmonaghan) May 19, 2018