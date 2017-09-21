Student's Twitter Plea For Free Birthday Drinks Quickly Spirals Out Of Control

A student in northern England appealed to strangers over Twitter to send free birthday drinks for his friend on Wednesday afternoon.

They duly obliged, but not in the way the pair was hoping.

This is Nick, and it’s his birthday. We’re at the Bankers Draft spoons in Sheffield, table 67, be generous and send him a Bev on the app xxx pic.twitter.com/JxMnjB8a46 — Rory (@RoryMeep) September 20, 2017

Instead of buying booze for Rory McArthur, 19, and Nick Matthewman, who’d just turned 20, internet wags reportedly began sending non-alcoholic beverages to their table at the Wetherspoon chain’s The Bankers Draft bar in Sheffield.

They used the chain’s app to order glasses of milk, bottles of alcohol-free beer, fruit juices, ice cream, crispy onions, a plate of peas and a pot of blue cheese sauce ― which McArthur documented via Twitter:

What cheeky fucker has sent him a non alcoholic becks pic.twitter.com/CGtTefZlIF — Rory (@RoryMeep) September 20, 2017

You really think you’re funny don’t you pic.twitter.com/HcX6dLIC0J — Rory (@RoryMeep) September 20, 2017

This is not what we had in mind you sadistic wankers pic.twitter.com/4GGXiKpXJm — Rory (@RoryMeep) September 20, 2017

Someone’s been nice, and we thank you pic.twitter.com/Lfh5vIX4pL — Rory (@RoryMeep) September 20, 2017

Right this has gone off the rails now Who is doing this what do we do with this pic.twitter.com/FiU5CsWPbd — Rory (@RoryMeep) September 20, 2017

Don’t think any of this is going to waste pic.twitter.com/LD0sBkpbgQ — Rory (@RoryMeep) September 20, 2017

A fruit shoot, milk, and some crispy onions, name a more iconic trio pic.twitter.com/7FKlflakAp — Rory (@RoryMeep) September 20, 2017

The strangers weren’t entirely sadistic, however, as they also ordered the pair a pint of beer, a bottle of Prosecco and a Jagerbomb.

McArthur said he “didn’t really expect” to receive any drinks at all in response to his cheeky request. “But then a Becks Blue arrived,” he told Yahoo News, adding that after “the milk started arriving,” it “kind of just went from there.”