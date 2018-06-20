In what seems like cluelessness to the highest degree, first lady Melania Trump posted a Tuesday tweet that many found incredibly offensive as the nation grapples with the Trump administration’s family separation policy at the southern border.
“A great visit with the King & Queen of Spain at the @WhiteHouse today. Queen Letizia & I enjoyed tea & time together focusing on the ways we can positively impact children,” she wrote.
Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are in the United States on a three-city tour to celebrate friendship between the two nations.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy on immigration earlier this year. From mid-April and early May, officials have separated thousands of undocumented migrant children from their parents at U.S.-Mexico border. The U.S. government has placed them in shelters while their parents face prosecution for illegally crossing the border.
The Trump administration has claimed that it is merely enforcing a law, but the policy has been massively criticized. National outrage increased on Monday with the publication of photos showing children held in chain-link enclosures at an immigrant processing facility in McAllen, Texas. Public backlash hit a boiling point when ProPublica published audio recordings of children screaming for their parents.
FLOTUS has vaguely condemned the harsh policy, and President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he would sign “something” soon to keep immigrant and migrant families together. But the fact that Melania posted a tweet about sipping tea in the White House with the queen of Spain while discussing ways they could “positively impact children” on Tuesday rubbed many the wrong way.
Here are the most poignant tweets of the bunch: