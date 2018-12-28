NYC Twitter Electrified By Blue Sky Transformer Explosion

There was just something about an eerie blast of lurid blue light in the sky that particularly fired the imaginations of New Yorkers and Twitter jokesters Thursday night.
The eruption of blue in the New York sky was triggered by an electrical explosion at a Con Ed power plant in Queens. Power was knocked out for several customers, and LaGuardia Airport experienced a partial blackout and flight delays. But as of late Thursday, there were no reports of injuries or death.
Once city dwellers realized it wasn’t the end of the world, their excitement and quips headed for the stratosphere.