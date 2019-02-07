Twitter On David Pecker's Dick Pic 'Extortion': Jeff Bezos' Got Balls

Legions of Twitter users bashed National Enquirer chief David Pecker after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said Pecker tried to “blackmail” him to intervene in a Washington Post investigation of Enquirer parent company American Media Inc.

Bezos, in a blog post Thursday on Medium, accused intermediaries of Pecker, who is chairman of AMI, of threatening to publish 10 embarrassing photos of Bezos — including a “dick pic” selfie.

Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, attached an email allegedly from AMI content manager Dylan Howard. “In the interests of expediting the situation and with the Washington Post poised to publish unsubstantiated rumors [about] the National Enquirer ... I wanted to describe to you the photos obtained during our news gathering,” the letter stated. It concluded: “It would give no editor pleasure to send this email. I hope common sense would prevail — and quickly.”

Bezos declared that he “won’t participate in their well-known practice of blackmail, political favors, political attacks, and corruption. I prefer to stand up, roll this log over, and see what crawls out.”

If true, attempted blackmail would be particularly astonishing given that Pecker is already cooperating with officials in a criminal investigation — for immunity. He has admitted to participating in a “catch and kill” scheme to purchase and bury stories from women during the presidential campaign who had claimed to have had affairs with Donald Trump.

Neither Pecker nor AMI has commented on the Medium post.

Twitter users were stunned — and giddy that Bezos spilled.

3. I mean the fact that David Pecker and AMI were attempting to blackmail the richest man in the world while they are cooperating with the US Attorney on the Trump investigation is something else. I mean....I will truly never get over this post. https://t.co/811QBShZd7 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 7, 2019

In case you thought maybe David Pecker learned anything from having to cop to what he did for Trump with the National Enquirer during the campaign, the recent extortion attempt of Jeff Bezos proves otherwise. #Bezos #pecker #nationalenquirer #sleazy — da Flower Punk (@daFlowerPunk) February 8, 2019

I'm not a lawyer—not that that's ever stopped me—but if David Pecker is a cooperating witness (to avoid his own prosecution) in a Trump investigation and if he has committed a crime in the meanwhile (as Paul Manafort is accused of doing), he's fucked.#Bezos — Jeff Strabone (@jeffstrabone) February 8, 2019

Say what you want but #Bezos has balls of steel. Destroy them, Jeff!!💪💪 https://t.co/bzdOGl64CV — scoma60 (@scoma60) February 8, 2019

Jeff Bezos goes full on Keyser Söze on AMI. Good for him! Now it’s time for law enforcement to finish the job. https://t.co/8Abd4va7g7 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 7, 2019

Jeff Bezos just broke the National Enquirer’s business model. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) February 7, 2019

Why, yes they did, yes they did! #Bezos is going to own AMI shortly. — DJ@Nodinsnest (@Nodinsnest) February 7, 2019

When it comes out that @realDonaldTrump had a hand in this... it's gonna be a beauty! #Bezos https://t.co/jcuysd0XKM — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) February 8, 2019

They actually thought that a dude worth $130+ billion would be threatened by some dick pics



Dude went and published a personal blog post basically laughing in their face#Bezos pic.twitter.com/TNXSxxyigL — Pete not Paul (@pauljonesb) February 7, 2019

Bravo, Mr. Bezos! It's a rare act of bravery to stand up to these slime buckets. This has me wondering if AMI has also blackmailed Trump with the contents of the rumored safe. I hope AMI is brought to justice. #Bezos — Mazie Bliss (@MazieBliss) February 8, 2019