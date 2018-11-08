COMEDY
Twitter Has Great Time Mocking Donald Trump's 'I'm A Great Moral Leader' Boast

"I think I am a 6-foot tall, 32-year-old Oscar winner," Mark Hamill of "Star Wars" replied.
By Ron Dicker

The jokes practically wrote themselves after President Donald Trump said Tuesday, “I think I am a great moral leader.”

Trump, who was responding to a news conference question about the increase in anti-Semitic attacks during his presidency, seemed serious about his lofty self-assessment. But many people on Twitter weren’t.

Celebrities, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Patton Oswalt, zinged the president with their own “I think” declarations, inspiring others on Twitter to chime in.

Check out the fun below.

